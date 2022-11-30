Toll charges on DASH Expressway starts from Dec 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists using the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) will have to start paying toll charges from 12.01 am Thursday (Dec 1).

DASH said tolls will be charged at three DASH Expressway toll plazas, namely the Denai Alam Toll Plaza, RRIM Toll Plaza (Kwasa Damansara) and Kota Damansara Toll Plaza.

The toll rate for cars will be RM2.30; lorries (RM4.60); trailers (RM6.90); taxis (RM1.20) and buses (RM2.30), it said in a statement today.

“Toll collection will be fully electronic, using Touch ‘N Go card, SmartTAG and RFID,” it said.

The DASH Highway is one of six highways operated by Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas), the largest highway operator in the Klang Valley.

At the opening ceremony of the DASH Expressway on Oct 13, the government announced that motorists could use the 20.1km highway for free for 48 days from Oct 14 till today.-Bernama