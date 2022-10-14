Toll charges on SUKE Highway starts from 12.01 am Oct 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists using the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) will have to start paying toll charges from 12.01 am tomorrow (Oct 15).

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (PROLINTAS) said in a statement that the toll collection involved the phase one alignment from the Cheras-Kajang intersection to the Bukit Antarabangsa intersection that has been open to users since Sept 16.

Fees will be charged to users passing through Bukit Teratai Toll Plaza and Ampang Toll Plaza, with toll rates according to the vehicle class, namely cars (RM2.30), lorries (RM4.60), trailers (RM6.90), taxis (RM1.20) and buses (RM2.30).

Toll collection will be fully electronic using Touch 'N Go, SmartTAG and RFID cards.

“The SUKE operations department will constantly monitor the smoothness of the toll collection system at both toll plazas, in addition to stationing staff at the toll lanes in both directions of the highway, especially during peak hours to help users who face difficulty,“ it said.-Bernama