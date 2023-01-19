Toll exemption on Jan 20, 21 saves costs, reduces congestion: Road users

KUALA LUMPUR: The exemption of toll charges for all vehicles on Jan 20 and 21, in conjunction with Chinese New Year, will help save costs and reduce traffic congestion in toll areas, said road users.

Private employee, Amir Zahin, 32, said such an initiative will help reduce traffic congestion experienced by Malaysians each time there is a festival that involves interstate travel.

“When toll charges are waived, it brings relief to many people (highway users), as they will not need to queue to pay the toll charges which inevitably delays travel and causes (traffic) congestion,“ said Amir, who will be headed to Perak to attend a wedding on Saturday.

According to him, the Chinese New Year celebration also involves other races who will take the opportunity to go on vacation with their families.

Meanwhile, Management and Science University (MSU) student Chew Kai Li, 23, said such an initiative would also help the public save on travelling costs, especially on long journeys that involve high toll charges.

“Waiving toll charges will surely help to save costs and reduce congestion due to Touch N Go (TnG) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID),“ said Chew, who will return to Kuala Selangor on Saturday.

Civil servant Hanan Afiqa Mohd Jazri, 26, who will be returning to Melaka tomorrow (Friday), said free toll charges nationwide will benefit all communities as they will also take the opportunity to return to their hometowns.

“Even those of us who are not Chinese want to return to our hometowns and would like to save some costs too,“ he said.

Another civil servant, Lee Xi Yi, who is planning to return to her hometown in Perak on Saturday, welcomes a toll exemption as it will help people to return home to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that toll exemptions will be given to all vehicles nationwide on Jan 20 and 21 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration. -Bernama