Toll fee exemption in JB to facilitate crossborder travel from Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to waive toll charges for seven days for all types of vehicles at the Malaysia-Singapore border, in conjunction with the reopening of land routes between the two countries from Friday (April 1).

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said that the exemption involves the toll plazas at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (Johor Causeway) and Tanjung Kupang (Second Link Expressway or Linkedua) in Johor.

“The move is in line with the approach to facilitate cross-border movement with Singapore. This exemption is for Malaysians and consumers to top up or renew their Touch ‘n Go and Smart Tag,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the move was to ensure smooth traffic following the reopening of the land border, which has been closed for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This exemption is in addition to the Road Charge waiver given to Singapore-registered private vehicles when entering Malaysia by land at both locations,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said in conjunction with the border reopening, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) estimated that at least 42,000 vehicles daily would enter Malaysia via the Johor Causeway and the Linkedua.

“The toll exemption will benefit more than 300,000 Malaysia-Singapore cross-border trips for vehicle owners,” he said.

The Prime Minister said to ensure a smooth journey, PLUS, in collaboration with the Johor government and relevant ministries and agencies, has been actively making final preparations, including at toll plazas, rest and service (R&R) areas and all public facilities provided along the PLUS Expressway.

“The government welcomes the return of Malaysians in Singapore and the arrival of Singaporeans to Malaysia with the reopening of the country’s borders,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that starting April 1 as well, all fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed to cross the land border without having to undergo quarantine or perform Covid-19 testing, both pre-departure and upon arrival.-Bernama