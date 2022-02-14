Top Argentine golfer Eduardo ‘El Gato’ Romero dies aged 67

BUENOS AIRES: Eduardo Romero(pix), one of the most outstanding players in the history of Argentine golf, died of cancer on Sunday at the age of 67, local media reported, citing a statement from authorities in his hometown.

“Along with Roberto De Vicenzo and Angel Cabrera, he was one of the best golfers in the history of our country,“ the statement said, according to La Voz.

“El Gato” Romero, as he was known, stood out especially in the PGA European Tour, where he won eight titles and earned nearly $8 million.

He also performed well in the Champions Tour in the United States, where he won two tournaments, The Tradition and the US Open.

Romero, who had retired from sport, had been mayor of Villa Allende, his hometown in the province of Cordoba, for six years.

He recently announced that he was taking a leave of absence as a public official.

“My health condition is delicate and a few weeks ago I began a long treatment with ups and downs, which forces me to give you news that I never imagined and for which I never prepared myself,“ he said in a statement at the time.

“Together with my team and my family, we decided that the best thing to do is to take a break from my duties as mayor of Villa Allende,“ he added.-AFP