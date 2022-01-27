Top Glove among global leaders in 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corp Bhd has been included in the recently announced 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, or “GEI”, for having demonstrated outstanding performance in the area of gender reporting and measures to advance gender equality in the workplace.

This is the first year that Top Glove has been named to the index, as it aims to continue providing enhanced value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities it serves by leveraging on diversity and inclusion.

The world’s largest manufacturer of gloves is one of four Malaysian companies which made the index, and among 20 companies worldwide under the industrials sector. Internationally, the company is among 418 reputable organisations across 45 countries and regions from 11 sectors,

namely communications, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, materials, real estate, technology, and utilities, in this year’s GEI.

Established since 2016, the GEI is a modified market capitalisation weighted index that aims to track the performance of public listed companies committed to transparency in gender data reporting. It measures companies against five criteria: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti sexual harassment policies; and pro women brand.

Top Glove had participated in a social survey, which was created by Bloomberg in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Companies included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best in class statistics and policies.