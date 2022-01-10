Top Glove appoints two new independent directors

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corp Bhd has appointed Lester Garson Huang and Anthony Lo as its independent non-executive directors.

Huang is a practising solicitor and notary, serving as the managing partner and co-chairman of a Hong Kong-based legal firm PC Woo & Co. He is currently an independent non-executive director in Hong Kong-listed companies Guoco Group Ltd, Lam Soon Hong Kong Ltd and Kidsland International Holdings Ltd.

Lo has a professional accountancy background registered with professional bodies in Hong Kong and Canada. He is an independent non-executive director in Hong Kong-listed entities Lam Soon Hong Kong Ltd, Playmates Holdings Ltd, Tristate Holdings Ltd and Convenience Retail Asia Ltd.

Top Glove welcomed the appointment of the two new independent directors and their vast experience in Hong Kong-listed companies, which have high standards of corporate governance.

“The company looks forward to their positive contributions as it works towards its goal of becoming a Forbes and Fortune Global 500 Company by the year 2030,” it said in a statement today.

In line with the Malaysian Corporate Governance Code, the group will be limiting the tenure of independent non-executive directors to nine years without further extension to foster objective and independent deliberation, review and decision making of the board.