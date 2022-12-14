Top Glove’s utilisation rate rises despite challenging climate

PETALING JAYA: Despite the challenging environment, Top Glove Corp Bhd’s utilisation rate has risen to 40% in December and January from 30% in the first quarter ended Nov 30, 2022 (Q1’23), its chairman Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai said today.

“For the past three months of our financial year 2023, our utilisation rate was about 30%, so December/January we see a 40% increase, coming from all over the world because the consumption of gloves is continuous,” he added.

He said that orders slowed for the past year because customers had stocked their supplies, however, when the stocks deplete, customers will reorder.

“The supply has reduced not only in Malaysia but also in Thailand, China and Vietnam. Even the existing glove players are reducing their supply, (which) is a good sign now,” Lim said during the Top Glove’s first-quarter FY2023 (Q1’23) results for FY23 in a webinar.

Asked on the group’s strategy to tackle the challenging environment, its executive director Ng Yong Lin said that they will continue to focus on strengthening the cost structure, in order to optimise cost by rationing resources and production facilities.

“Investing in environmental, social and corporate governance is a continuous initiative and more importantly is to prepare talent, (in order to get ourselves) ready for the industry to rebound when the good times come,” he said.

In expansion plans, Ng said they will put them on hold for 2023.

“At the moment, for this financial year, we will put on hold the expansion in view of the low utilisation (within) the company and the industry as well, but for now we foresee that for the year 2024 and 2025, there will be a small expansion but it will also be align back with the demand and supply situation of the whole glove industry. We will adjust accordingly by that time,” he said.

As for the outlook, managing director Lim Cheong Guan said the market is expected to remain under pressure due to the weak demand and excess supply situation.

“The deferring of capacity plans by (major glove) players and exit of some of the new entrants will help to ease the market oversupply. Demand will be impacted, as high inventory levels will ease over time as glove is a disposable item. We believe the average selling price (ASP) should be close to bottom as ASPs are showing slower declining trend and signs of stabilising,” he added.

Top Glove recorded a net loss of RM168.24 million for Q1’23 compared with a net profit of RM185.72 million for the corresponding quarter last year, impacted by persistent headwinds.

Revenue dropped to RM632.53 million from RM1.61 billion for the same period last year.

The group said that the softer financial performance was driven by the ongoing glove supply/demand imbalance. It saw customers holding off restocking activity as they continued to deplete existing glove inventory, coupled with a lack of urgency to place orders in light of excess production capacity within the glove industry.