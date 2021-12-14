Top Glove sweeps top employer honours at awards

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Bhd has cemented its position as a leading employer of local graduates, bagging three awards from Graduan Brands, Malaysia’s 100 and Talentbank.

The glove maker has been named as Graduan Awards 2021 Malaysia’s most preferred employer in manufacturing which resulted in a fourth place in the overall ranking.

It has been recognised as Malaysia’s 100 Leading Graduate Employers Awards 2021 champion in the Engineering and Heavy Industry category based on a student and fresh graduate survey from universities across the country.

The group was also acknowledged as the Most Preferred Graduate Employer in Talentbank’s Choice Awards 2022 as well as third consecutive winner under the Manufacturing (rubber) category based on a poll of over 23,000 undergraduates from more than 100 universities.

Top Glove stated that the awards are testament to its efforts in promoting equality, inclusion, and commitment to building a new generation of corporate leaders.

“We are gratified that our efforts in putting our people first, through the establishment of a people first culture and supported by policies that encourage the holistic wellbeing and welfare of employees, have been recognised,” it said in a statement.

“These wins will motivate us to continue doing well by doing good.”