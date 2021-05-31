Total lockdown begins at 12.01 am June 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the first phase of the ‘Total Lockdown’ nationwide effective for 14 days will begin at 12.01 am tonight (June 1).

The two-week period is very important to help the country flatten the Covid-19 infection curve which recently hit a new daily high of 9,020 cases.

Members of the community have been urged to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government and only leave their homes for important matters.

During the period, all sectors are to remain closed except for economic and essential services sectors listed by the National Security Council (MKN) and as announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, yesterday.

Apart from maintaining the cross-state and cross-district travel bans that were enforced previously, the ‘total lockdown’ this time has also barred travel for long-distance couples, with the exception of emergencies such as death and sickness involving close family members.

During the period, the travel permit for work issued by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) previously has also been revoked, and a new permission letter has to be obtained from the relevant ministry.

The public should also not be worried, as restaurants, food stalls and outlets; laundries (including self-service); pet care and pet food stores; eyewear and optical goods shops; hardware shops; vehicle workshop, maintenance and spare parts shops; e-commerce (all product categories) as well as wholesale and distribution (all essential service product categories only) are allowed to operate.

Shopping malls will remain closed during the period, except for premises with supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery stores with only food and beverage as well as basic necessities sections allowed to operate.

During the period, only two people from a house are allowed to travel in a car including the driver, for the purpose of obtaining food supplies and basic necessities within 10 kilometres from their residence, while for health and medical purposes, a maximum of three people including the patient.

In addition, childcare centres; kindergartens; nurseries in private, international and expatriate schools as well as mind development centres for children aged 4 to 6 years will be allowed to operate for frontline staff as well as parents who are both working.

The government will also implement a second phase of the lockdown which will allow the reopening of some economic sectors that do not involve the gathering of large crowds, and can comply with physical distancing measures, if the first phase succeeds in reducing the number of cases.

The second phase will be implemented for a period of four weeks after the first phase ends, and the third phase is to return to the currently enforced Movement Control Order (MCO).

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani in a special press conference today said the police would set up 800 roadblocks nationwide compared to 600 previously.

He said individuals who had to travel to get vaccinated did not need prior police permission, and would only need to show their appointment details in the MySejahtera application.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country has decreased over the last two days, with 6,999 cases recorded yesterday and 6,824 cases today. — Bernama