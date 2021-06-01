Total lockdown not curfew :IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The total lockdown which will be implemented and enforced by the government from today is not a curfew, but to limit the movement of people so that they will not go out of the house without a purpose.

Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani(pix) said no curfew would be implemented but all business activities, shopping centres and food premises will be closed after 8 pm.

“This means there is no place for the public to gather and roam at night and they are advised to just stay at home,” he told a special media conference at Bukit Aman here, yesterday.

Acryl Sani said they were only allowed to move within a 10 km radius, adding that they would be flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) set if they moved beyond 10 km.

“They can only leave the house if there is a pressing need to do so but they have to bring along utility bills as proof of support.

“The main aim of the total lockdown is to ensure the public do not leave the house without any pressing reason,’’ he said.

Acryl Sani said the police would continue to increase SOP compliance enforcement on the fringes of town.

“I am told that SOP compliance among the residents on the fringes of towns is low. So, I will direct SOP compliance teams to increase patrols to help break the Covid-19 chain.

“In addition, I will request the Information Department to help boost the awareness of the people in the interior areas on the dangers of the pandemic which they very probably do not view seriously,” he said.

In addition, he said all economic sectors allowed to operate must obtain new letters of permission for movement from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).

“The letter of permission issued by MITI during the Movement Control Order (MCO), prior to this, is no longer applicable because we are entering total lockdown today and they must make a new application,” he said.

On another development, Acryl Sani said only 20 per cent of civil servants were allowed to work from the office while the rest would work from home except for those who were involved in essential services.

“The civil servants must get an official letter from their heads of department if they need to be present at the office.

“And a worker’s pass must be also be shown to the authorities manning roadblocks (SJR) to indicate the civil servant is ordered to be present in the office,’’ he said.

He said the police would set up 800 roadblocks nationwide as opposed to the 600 prior to this.

Acryl Sani said the district police chief will coordinate their respective districts whether to mount permanent roadblocks or otherwise.

On Covid-19 vaccination, he said the public need not seek the permission of the police in this matter.

‘They have to only show the details of their appointment on their MySejahtera when stopped at a roadblock and need not worry,’’ he said.

Prior to this, it was reported that the Ministry of Home Affairs will mobilise more than 70,000 personnel from various agencies for the total lockdown today.

This was to ensure the 14-day lockdown would be implemented as best as possible in terms of enforcement.-Bernama