JOHOR BAHRU: The government will review the need to continue or relax the total lockdown standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 if the Covid-19 daily infections drop to below 4,000 cases.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the targeted figure was set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to ensure the daily infectivity rate nationwide could be reduced.

“I have been informed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that when the cases are down to 4,000, we will review the MCO. It does not mean we will end the MCO but may review the SOPs to determine which ones can be relaxed a bit.

“However, the MOH will see and advise the National Security Council (MKN) at its (coming) special meeting to see what we can do when the infection level goes down to 4,000 cases or below. We do not promise to end it or anything else, but just getting advice.”

He said this after visiting the Malaysian Armed Forces field hospital at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), here, today.

He hoped that the daily cases of Covid-19 infection would drop to below 4,000 by next week following implementation of the total lockdown under MCO 3.0 since June 1.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, Dr Adham, Dr Noor Hisham and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief, Gen. Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Ismail Sabri said the vaccination of people to achieve herd immunity or to get at least 60% of this country’s population vaccinated was the government’s main focus now before the plan to end the MCO could be implemented.

On the MAF field hospital at HSA, he said it was expected to be operational by this June 17. It is the sixth built with the cooperation of MOH to provide support for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said this field hospital would have four ICU beds and 60 beds at the ward for Covid-19 patients in categories three and four to also help increase the recovery rate.

Until June 11, the usage of hospital ward beds for Covid-19 patients in Johor was at 92% or 1,095 beds out of 1,186, and that of the ICU beds at six specialist hospitals in the state was at 70%.

The MAF Health Services Division management chief, Brig. Gen. Dr Mohd Arshil Moideen said the setting up of tents and other assets at the field hospital at HSA took four days from June 9.

“The capacity of this field hospital can be increased to 100 beds for Covid-19 patients and the ICU beds to six until 12 if the need arises,“ he said, adding that the MAF had been assisting MOF in coordinating the provision of health assets and logistics since the pandemic started last year. — Bernama