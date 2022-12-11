Total of 94,229 companies and 3,158 LLPS in Sarawak register with SSM

KUCHING: A total of 94,229 companies and 3,158 limited liability partnerships (LLP) in Sarawak have registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) as of Oct 31.

SSM chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz (pix) said that compared with five years ago, the rate of company registrations has increased by over 100 per cent, with 46,628 companies incorporated while the registration of LLPs saw an increase of over 175 per cent.

“As the biggest state in Malaysia, I am confident the number of registrations will increase even more rapidly,” she said at the opening ceremony for the new SSM Sarawak building officiated by Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi here today.-Bernama