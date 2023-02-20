Tottenham slam online racist abuse of Heung-Min Son as ‘utterly reprehensible’

LONDON: England’s Tottenham Hotspur have called on social media companies to take action after their player Heung-Min Son (pix) was subjected to online racist abuse during the Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday, describing it as “utterly reprehensible”.

“We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today’s match,“ the club wrote in a tweet after the Spurs defeated West Ham 2-0, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Substitute Son, a South Korean national, scored the second goal briefly after coming in in the 72nd minute.

The Spurs said they reported the online abuse and called on social media networks to act.

“We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action,“ the tweet said.

The incident comes after Brentford revealed racist abuse on social media directed at their striker Ivan Toney last week, with the club saying it left them “disgusted and saddened”. -Bernama