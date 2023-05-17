Touch ‘n Go eWallet down, say netizens on social media

PETALING JAYA: Touch ‘n Go eWallet users are experiencing difficulties accessing their accounts as reports of login failures flood social media platforms.

Numerous netizens took to Twitter to express their frustration, stating that they were unable to log in to the Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

Complaints started pouring in around 10:30am, and the issue has quickly become a trending topic on social media.

The outage also appears to be affecting highway users.

The RFID lanes at Penchala Link and Kerinchi Link were reportedly closed and while others remain open, long queues at said RFID lanes have been reported.

Meanwhile, Touch ‘n Go has acknowledged the problem and assured users that they can still make payments for tolls and parking using PayDirect and RFID if their eWallet balance is sufficient.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused.