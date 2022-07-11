Touch ‘n Go eWallet expands cross-border payment capabilities to China

PETALING JAYA: Touch ‘n Go Group, via TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, owner and operator of Touch ‘n Go e-wallet, has expanded its cross-border payment capabilities to Mainland China via Ant Group’s Alipay+.

TNG Digital CEO Alan Ni said Touch ‘n Go e-wallet is the first Malaysian e-wallet which can be used for payments in China.

“This augurs well for all our users travelling there as they will enjoy the ease of making cashless payments, and in ringgit as well. We expect our users to experience the same seamless convenience of using Touch ‘n Go eWallet in China as how they would in Malaysia, and with the assurance that their transactions are safe and secure,” said Ni in a statement today.

Commenting on this milestone for Alipay+, Ant Group president of international business Angel Zhao said more than 2.5 million merchants around the world are able to access and better serve the growing user population of various digital payments providers.

Mainland China has become the latest destination for users of Malaysia’s Touch 'n Go eWallet in a drive to enhance payment experience for international visitors ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Apart from China, all Touch ‘n Go eWallet users can also make cross border payments wherever the Alipay+ QR code is displayed in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, UK, Italy, France, and Germany.