Touch ‘n Go eWallet integrates with Mcdonald’s cashless payment

KUALA LUMPUR: Touch ‘n Go eWallet has enabled cashless payments for safer and seamless transactions across 300 McDonald’s Malaysia restaurants nationwide, including its Drive-Thru as well as McDelivery service.

“We are excited about this partnership with McDonald’s Malaysia. As one of Malaysia’s most loved brands, McDonald’s is a key partner to us,” TNG Digital Sdn Bhd’s chief executive officer, Ignatius Ong said.

Kickstarting this partnership, Malaysians will enjoy a RM5 Cashback with a minimum spend of RM25 when they pay with Touch ‘n Go eWallet, TNG said in a statement here, today.

The cashback is limited to one per user throughout the campaign period and valid at all McDonald’s Malaysia restaurants, including its Drive-Thru and McDelivery service nationwide from Nov 2 2020 until Dec 3, 2020.

Since 2018, Touch ‘n Go eWallet has seen exponential growth with more than 15 million users mapped to over 250,000 merchant acceptance points and still rapidly growing throughout the country. — Bernama