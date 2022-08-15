Touch ‘n Go group launches GOinvest

KUALA LUMPUR: Touch ‘n Go Group has launched GOinvest, its proprietary digital investment platform, accessed through Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

GOinvest promotes choice and financial inclusion on a secure platform open to all Touch ‘n GO eWallet users. Eventually GOinvest will enable all Touch ‘n Go eWallet users to access and choose from a range of thoroughly curated investment products, earning returns and accumulating savings in the process.

“GOinvest is set to disrupt the investment landscape where conventional investment products are intended only for those who can afford larger investment sums. GOinvest caters to the affordability of everyday Malaysians, offering investment products which are low-ticket and easy to understand, and simplifying the investment process. The innovation and technology deployed through Touch ‘n Go eWallet allow Malaysians the flexibility of investing anytime, anywhere,” said TNG Digital Sdn Bhd CEO Alan Ni.

GOinvest’s first product offering is the Principal Islamic Money Market Fund which is developed and managed by Principal Asset Management Bhd. Touch ‘n Go eWallet users, aged 18 years and above, can start investing as little as RM10 in the syariah-compliant fund. There is no lock-in period or cap on the investment balance as compared to other conventional deposit products. Users may also choose to set their personal financial goals, such as for a dream wedding, dream car, education, or vacation, as this would help them to focus on and achieve their investment goals.

The Principal Islamic Money Market Fund is a low-risk fund which offers long-term returns to investors to help them build enough savings amid future inflations.