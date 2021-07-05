Touch ‘n Go joins forces with MOF and MDEC to boost e-commerce

PETALING JAYA: Touch ‘n Go Group has entered a partnership with the Ministry of Finance of Malaysia (MOF) and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to drive the Belanjawan 2021 (National Budget) initiatives, aimed to support local businesses and encourage online purchases.

The Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malaysia Online (SMO) campaigns, as announced by MDEC, runs from July 1 to Dec 31.

“As the pandemic continues to fuel eWallet adoption and digital payments, getting more SME and Micro merchants to adopt e-commerce and e-payment platforms via Touch ‘n Go eWallet is something that we strongly encourage as these merchants will have access to more than 16 million users across Malaysia. With the country moving towards digitalisation and ePayments, Touch ‘n Go eWallet is the obvious choice for both merchants and shoppers,” said Ignatius Ong, Chief Executive Officer, TNG Digital Sdn Bhd.

Through the onboarding campaign, each micro enterprise, small medium business or Malaysian individual (without a business registration) that successfully register with Touch ‘n Go eWallet during the campaign period will be entitled to a RM20 subsidy for their first successful sale transacted. This is limited to the first 80,000 new Touch ‘n Go eWallet merchants approved within the campaign period.

Meanwhile, the SMO campaign, the second time that Touch ‘n Go eWallet is participating in,will help drive the government incentives to entice new and current users to shop digitally. Users may pick either cashback or promocode voucher of their choice with every two transactions made – both online and in-store, to be eligible for the reward.

“In these trying times and through such consumer campaigns, our expanding user base provides small traders the opportunity to sustain, if not thrive, especially as consumers move towards online shopping and contactless transactions. Touch ‘n Go eWallet merchants can also benefit from our promotional initiatives and business communications assets,” Ong added.