ALOR SETAR: Ten tour boat operators who are based at the Teluk Baru Jetty in Langkawi were today provided with squid-catching equipment by the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) to help them venture into a new economic activity for income.

LADA chief executive officer Nasaruddin Abdul Muttalib (pix) said the agency had allocated RM30,000 for the programme with each tour boat operator getting RM3,000 worth of squid-catching equipment.

He said the programme was held in collaboration with Langsura Geopark Sdn. Bhd as an initiative to help workers in the tourism industry whose livelihood had been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It is hoped that this assistance will help the affected tour boat operators to continue to fend for their lives,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the programme was introduced under the Langkawi Economic Blueprint (HELANG), where a special allocation of RM 3 million was approved by the LADA board of directors in the middle of last year.

To date, more than 500 people have benefited from HELANG, comprising those involved in the tourism industry such as taxi drivers, tour guides, cultural artistes and petty traders. — Bernama