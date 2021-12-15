Tourism industry players should go digital boost productivity

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism industry players need to adopt and adapt digitalisation in order to boost their productivity and gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the challenges in digital adoption and technology onboarding are inhibiting the productivity growth and business expansion at the sectoral and firm levels as the pandemic aggravates the challenges that call for swifter digitalisation and technology transformation.

“In World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) report 2021, Malaysia was ranked in 22nd spot for digital transformation among enterprises. This is an improvement from 26th position in 2020.

“Malaysia progresses better this year, but still much has to be done in digital adoption, especially by micro, small, and medium enterprises. The Digital Solution Providers Directory (DSP Directory) will facilitate this agenda,” he said in a statement today.

The DSP Directory for the tourism industry was launched on Nov 23 to enable access to information on available digital solutions for tourism firms to engage, and its maximum utilisation by industry players is expected to escalate digital adoption in the industry to boost the sectors productivity growth.

Champion of Tourism Productivity Nexus (TPN)’s Rohizam Md Yusoff, in the same statement, pointed out that the industry needs a reset and builds resilience to future-proofing the sectors. They must adapt and adopt technology and digitalisation quickly for operation, delivery, communication, marketing, and promotion.

“The industry must go online. To do so, the DSP Directory for tourism will facilitate the players by providing the options for collaboration and engagement with relevant digital solution providers.

“This calls for the industry players to innovate and adopt digital technology in enhancing the sustainability of tourism products and improving service delivery,” he said.-Bernama