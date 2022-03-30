Tourism Malaysia launches five-year strategic plan focusing on six visionary pillars

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia has outlined six visionary pillars under its Strategy and Marketing Plan for 2022-2026, a new organisational strategy set out for the next five years that was launched here today to boost the tourism industry.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix) said the six pillars include boosting domestic tourism, forging smart partnerships, enhancing online and offline tourism promotion, optimising strategic communication and media engagement, implementing the travel bubble and undertaking strategic transformation.

She said the plan is a timely move to revive the nation’s tourism industry ahead of the full reopening of Malaysia’s borders on April 1.

“It is crucial for the tourism industry to be prepared for post-pandemic travel demands and expectations, as well as to remain focused in order to support its sustainable recovery and rebuild the sector in the coming years.

“In view of the reopening of Malaysia’s border, the timely publication of Tourism Malaysia’s Strategic and Marketing Plan is a step in the right direction in line with the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030,“ she said when officiating at the launch of the plan here today.

Nancy said that the plan focuses on domestic tourism promotion as well as international tourism recovery, with greater emphasis on digital adoption, innovation, health and safety.

She said the new approach in marketing strategy, among others, outlines a priority in creative and digital marketing, enhancing mix promotions, shifting to emotional and sentiment-based promotions, moving to customised markets and strengthening the brand.

Nancy said Malaysia is also gearing up to welcome international travelers by targeting to attract two million tourists arrival with a contribution of RM8.6 billion this year.

“With the widespread vaccination roll-out, lifting of travel restrictions, good coordination and information on travel protocols, it is hoped that it will speed up the recovery of international tourism.

“We are anticipating the return of international tourists, especially from the neighbouring countries as well as medium and long-haul markets, with medical and business travel also expected to regain momentum,“ she said.

The Tourism Malaysia Strategic and Marketing Plan was developed based on the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030, National Ecotourism Plan 2016-2025, National Cultural Policy (DAKEN) 2021 and UNWTO Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).-Bernama