Tourism sector needs 15,000 to 20,000 more workers: Nancy

KUCHING: Malaysia's tourism sector is currently facing a shortage of about 15,000 to 20,000 workers, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the estimate was obtained from data from national tourism associations.

However, she noted that the problem of labour shortage is not only faced by the tourism sector but also involves all other industries in the country.

According to her, the government is now trying to address the issue, including by bringing in workers from abroad.

“My ministry has relayed this matter (the problem of shortage of workers) to the Cabinet and the government has given approval to bring in workers from abroad.

“The matter has just been approved and has to go through several processes, we have to wait,“ she told reporters at an event with tourism industry players here today.

Commenting further, Nancy said to address the shortage of workers, she also suggested that employers hire local workers.

She expects the shortage of workers to be resolved in a month or two, especially with the country now entering the transition to endemic phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, she said that the number of tourists entering the country so far this year has reached more than 500,000 and is confident that it will increase by year end.-Bernama