Tourism sector reopening, a boost for tourism recovery plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The announcement of the reopening of the tourism sector at several destinations under the tourism bubble based on set conditions will enable the Tourism Recovery Plan to be implemented as soon as possible.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix) said she was confident that the reopening of domestic tourism in stages will bring cheers to tourism players in the country.

“Coincidentally, my deputy minister, Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar and I were briefed by the ministry’s top officials, led by secretary-general Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat about the Tourism Recovery Plan based on the 2020-2030 National Tourism Policy and the National Cultural Policy.

“Therefore, the ministry and I welcome this great news as it will enable the National Tourism Plan to be implemented immediately to help restart our country’s tourism industry,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

On the Langkawi pioneer project beginning on Sept 16, Nancy said the island was picked as a testing ground to rejuvenate the tourism industry that has been affected by Covid-19, as its isolated location made monitoring easy.

“This destination was chosen for its unique advantages, including having a network of regional and international flights as well as a multitude of accommodation facilities for various types of tourists.

“If the pioneer project is successful, I believe it will boost the confidence of Malaysians to travel because seeing is believing,” she added.

In a media statement yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the National Security Council special meeting now known as the Pandemic Management Special Committee, agreed to reopen the tourism sector at several destinations under the tourism bubble concept based on certain set conditions.

Ismail Sabri said as a start, Langkawi was chosen as a pioneer project to reopen to local tourists beginning Sept 16 while other tourist destinations will be allowed to operate when the vaccination rate at the locality reaches 80 per cent. -Bernama