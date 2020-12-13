Tourist spots in Terranganu come ‘alive’ following arrival of out-of-state visitors

KUALA TERENGGANU: Tourist destinations around Terengganu seem to come ‘alive’ again after the arrival of tourists following the relaxation of restrictions on interstate and inter-district travel since Dec 7.

A Bernama check found that locations such as Pasar Besar Kedai Payang, here as well as Pantai Mengabang Telipot and Pantai Teluk Ketapang in Kuala Nerus received a relatively unusual number of tourists compared to before.

Some eateries selling various types of seafood such as squid dipped in flour had to open earlier than usual (3 pm) because many customers had started queuing from 2 pm.

A tourist, Zaemah Jamaludin, 37, from Pahang said the easing of state cross-border travel allowed her to return to her village in Kuala Nerus to visit her parents and enjoy her favourite foods.

She acknowledged that permitting interstate and inter-district travel was the best opportunity for families to travel after months of not being able to do so.

Mohamed Rizuan Zainal Abidin, 49, from Sepang, Selangor who was met at Pasar Besar Kedai Payang said to reduce the risk of infection, he often reminded his family members to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Myself and 12 family members including my children, wife and mother-in-law have long harboured a desire to travel to Terengganu, but the plan has been delayed since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced in March.

“Terengganu is the third destination we have visited. Before this, we have been to Melaka and Genting Highlands in Pahang... although we have to comply with the SOP, it is still fun visiting many interesting places,” he said.

Meanwhile, some tourists from the red zone also admitted that they had complied with the directives set by the Terengganu State Health Department so they contacted the District Health Office, to enable the Covid-19 risk assessment to be conducted.

Abdullah Said, 42, from Negeri Sembilan said he and five other family members had filled out special forms and undergone screening before moving to any tourist locations, from yesterday.

“Although it takes time, it is one of the best measures for us and others. These measures are to be commended because it makes us feel free of Covid-19,” said Abdullah who will be in Terengganu for five days. — Bernama