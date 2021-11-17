Town planners are vital to developing pandemic-resilient cities

PUTRAJAYA: Town planners in the country play an important role in implementing the pandemic-resilient city planning by taking into account disaster risk management (DRM), said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican(pix).

He said this was because the Covid-19 pandemic had opened up the need for town planning to not only focus on structural aspects and infra development alone.

“The Covid-19 pandemic opens up an important need for town planning to look at the aspects on prosperity, mobility, economic resilience and mitigation on the possibility of town areas becoming epi-centres for the spread of an epidemic in the future,“ he said.

Speaking at the celebration of 100 Years of the Town Planning Profession in Malaysia, which was opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob here today, Reezal Merican said in the post-pandemic environment, the element of 'urban-resiliency' in housing and public space should be given priority.

He expressed the need for town planners to adhere to the ministry’s vision, Pioneering Prosperity of Urban Communities and Sustainable Environment, and focus on the doctrine of universal planning that integrates spiritual values to achieve the agenda.

“It takes into account three main relationships, namely man with the creator, humans with humans and man with the environment,“ he added.

Emphasising the agenda on Malaysian Liveability, Reezal Merican said the ministry was working to accelerate the development of the framework on the Malaysian Liveability Index.

He said the Malaysian Urban-Rural Sustainable Development Indicator Network, or MURNInets, developed by PLANMalaysia could be the core framework of the Malaysian Liveability Index.

On the Fourth National Physical Plan (NPP4) launched by Ismail Sabri at the ceremony today, Reezal Merican said it would continue to support the development aspirations of the previous three NPPs in formulating a comprehensive development plan.

He said NPP4 emphasised aspects on national security planning, digital infrastructure enhancement, smart development, carbon-neutral nation, national food security assurance and inclusive and liveable community development.

The NPP is reviewed every five years to ensure the suitability of the NPP in line with rapid changes in physical, economic, social and natural environment. The NPP-1was launched in 2005, NPP-2 in 2010 and NPP-3 in 2016.-Bernama