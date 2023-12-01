Toyota Tour set to move professional golf in Malaysia to new horizons

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian golf received a huge boost with the announcement that the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour will enter an exciting new era as the Toyota Tour, through a historic tri-party agreement between the PGM Tour with UMW Toyota Motor as the Naming Partner and MST Golf as the Delivery Agency.

The 2023 Toyota Tour will see a minimum 10-event schedule with a minimum of one co-sanctioned event with the Asian Development Tour (ADT). Each tournament will boast elevated prize money for both men and women professionals, and will incorporate elements that enhance the tour’s connection to the amateur game.

The revitalised tour will not only be more lucrative but will offer an elevated experience during tournament week, with premier courses as locations and innovative spectator activities. To reach out to existing golf fans and expand the game’s reach, the Toyota Tour will make full use of the digital space via an informative new website and engaging social media content.

UMW Toyota Motor will also be working with MST Golf to develop an elite junior development programme with the aim of getting more Malaysians on the international tours.

“The PGM Tour’s partnership with UMW Toyota Motor and MST Golf is a huge boost to the local professional golf scene. The Toyota Tour will ensure an enhanced pathway for the nation’s professionals and aspiring professionals to progress to the regional and world stages,” said PGM Tour Acting Chairman Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman during the Toyota Tour media announcement event at MST Golf Arena, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, on Jan 10.

“This landmark development will continue to build on the legacy of the late Tun Ahmad Sarji, who founded the PGM Tour in 2010. I am sure Tun is smiling down upon us now and giving us two big thumbs up.”

UMW Toyota Motor President Ravindran K. noted that the sport of golf syncs well with Toyota’s ideals. “Toyota is excited to be part of the professional golf scene in Malaysia as the sport shares many similarities with the company’s ideals – our dedication to pushing our limits and our drive for perfection to deliver the best possible performance, all of which are encompassed by the company’s brand promise to ‘Move Your World’,” said Ravindran K.

“Working closely with our esteemed partners, the PGM Tour and MST Golf, we will also be implementing various sustainability initiatives where we aim to achieve a net positive environmental impact,” he added.

The delivery of the Toyota Tour is entrusted to MST Golf, the region’s leading golf retailer and golf services provider. “We are extremely proud to be part of the Toyota Tour, which will really drive professional golf in Malaysia to a whole new level,” said MST Golf Chief Executive Officer Ng Yap.

“The Toyota Tour will be a commercially-driven, sustainable tour and our ultimate aim is to be the best domestic circuit in the world. One of the main aims of the tour is to bridge the gap between professional golf and amateur golf, thus building a stronger connection to help boost the golf industry as whole.” he added.