Trader bemoans losses caused by floods

BATU PAHAT: Traders in Kampung Sengkuang here used to relish the high tide phenomenon as it would boost business by attracting locals to gather and participate in various activities, including fishing.

However, the floods that hit this district last Friday have plunged them into a pensive mood counting their losses.

Although the sun was now shining, the floodwaters have remained stagnant, with no signs of receding anytime soon.

Food trader Zalina Said, 50, said she could not help but ponder over her fate as the family shop was still submerged in floodwaters.

“This area used to be an attraction for local residents, factory workers and lorry drivers looking for a place to rest and relax. Now it has been robbed of its beauty and looks like a deserted lake.

“Usually the afternoon high tide would recede fast but this time the continuous heavy rain coupled with high tide caused my stall to be fully submerged and trapped in stagnant floodwaters,” the mother of four told Bernama here yesterday.

Zalina, who sells “sup ceker” (chicken leg soup), said the floods this time were among the worst in 20 years.

“This is the first time my shop has been inundated. All my utensils and the food ingredients I bought on Friday have been destroyed.

“Previously, floodwaters only reached ankle level but this time they were waist deep. I could not salvage anything,” she added.

Zalina said she would try to rebuild her business once the floodwaters have receded.

As at 2 pm today, Batu Pahat remained the worst-hit district with 29,341 evacuees, followed by Muar (4,123 victims) and Tangkak (2,536). -Bernama