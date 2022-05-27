Trader charged with cheating over payment refund

IPOH: A clothes trader pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating an individual over the refund of payment for piling work worth RM1.5 million two years ago.

Ooi Yee Ling(pix), 46, was charged with cheating Wong Kam Poh by deceiving deceiving her into believing that she would return the RM1.5 million payment for piling work, prompting the victim to deposit RM900,000 into the RHB Bank account belonging to the accused’s company.

The woman was accused of committing the offence at 276A, Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah, Gunung Rapat, here between Oct 10 to 27, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for a term of not more than 10 years and with whipping and shall also be liable to fine, if convicted.

Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered her to report to the nearest police station on 15th day of every month as well as surrender her passport to the court.

The court then set July 25 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Sufi Aiman ​​Azmi while the accused was represented by lawyer Kenzaly Goik.-Bernama