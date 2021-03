KUALA LUMPUR: A trader was charged at the Selayang Sessions Court today for transmitting offensive communications against the political secretary of the Selangor Menteri Besar, A. Rahim Ahmad Kasdi, on the WhatsApp application in August last year.

Mohd Yunus Mahmood, 58, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin.

The accused was charged with using the Whatsapp application under the name of ‘Suara Keramat’ to upload offensive communications against ‘Rahim Kasdi’ in the ‘GombakPKR Setia’ group with the intent to offend others, at a restaurant in Taman Sri Gombak here, at 10.29 pm on Aug 2, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) (iii) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same act, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to a year’s jail, or both, upon conviction, and a fine of RM1,000 for every day that the offence is repeated after conviction.

The court allowed bail at RM6,000 with one surety and set April 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul’ Ain Shafie prosecutes. — Bernama