Trader held for injuring man in road rage incident

KUALA LUMPUR: A man has been arrested in connection with a fight between a motorist and a motorcyclist in Kampung Pandan Dalam, Ampang, which resulted in both being injured.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix) said the 39-year-old trader was picked up in Ampang on Friday, a day after the incident at Lorong Cantik 3.

“Investigations show that the fight was sparked by a traffic misunderstanding. At the time of the incident the victim, a 60-year-old wireman, was on the way home with his wife in a car while the suspect was riding a motorcycle.

“A golf club, parang and steering lock were used in the fight. The victim broke his right hand, suffered bruises on both hands and internal bleeding in the brain while the suspect had head injuries. Both received treatment at Hospital Ampang,” he said in a statement today.

Police seized an iron rod when making the arrest, and urine tests conducted on the suspect turned up positive for methamphetamine and benzos.

“The suspect has four criminal records, including for drug offences. He has been remanded for six days until Nov 10,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provide for a jail term and fine upon conviction.-Bernama