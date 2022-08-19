Traders plead not guilty to 11 counts of cheating

KUALA LUMPUR: Two traders were charged in five magistrate’s courts here today with 11 counts of cheating potential tenants by offering them houses and rooms to rent involving a sum of over RM50,000 three months ago.

Haslina Kiprawi, 45, and Afif Fariehin Ramli, 35, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read before Magistrates Aina Azahra Arifin, Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim, Nadia Othman, Wong Chai Sia and Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali.

They were jointly charged with deceiving 11 individuals, prompting them to hand over money amounting to RM52,650 through online money transfer into a bank account belonging to Afif Fariehin at Sky Suites, Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) from May to Aug 13.

They were charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which carries a jail term of between one and 10 years, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

The court allowed bail of RM29,500 each in one surety for all charges and ordered them to report to the nearest police station once a month.

The court also fixed Sept 29 for mention.-Bernama