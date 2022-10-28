Traditional communications tool called 'tetuang' a head-turner at Pahang AKM

KUANTAN: An opportunity to participate and promote a traditional Malay communications tool called ‘tetuang’ on the main stage of the Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour (AKM) Pahang held at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre (SASICC) here, was fully utilised by a traditional art enthusiasts.

The founder of Kelab Serindit Mati Tersepit, Noor Azman Norawi, 55, said that the device made of a male buffalo horn can produce a sound through the air vibrations when blown and was used to call or convey information in the past but its existence has since been ignored by the younger generation who are more comfortable with electronic gadgets.

“People are more familiar with ‘tabuh’ (gong) or ‘geduk’ (drum) as a communication tool. Whereas the ‘tetuang’ was widely used to blow sounds that can convey messages such as during an emergency situation, asking people to hide or as a sign of victory, depending on the length of the sound.

“To blow the ‘tetuang’ requires someone who has good breathing technique and has stamina because, in addition to using the lip vibration technique, the blower needs to take a deep breath so that the sound produced is not interrupted,“ he told Bernama when met here today.

Noor Azman, fondly known as Man Kayan among traditional art followers, said ‘tetuang’ is featured in Classic Malay movies directed by the late legendary Tan Sri P. Ramlee such as ‘Nujum Pak Belalang’ and ‘Panca Delima’.

Noor Azman, a native of Temerloh who now resides in Permatang Badak, here said producing ‘tetuang’ requires precision and specification that can be adapted to the 'blower'.

“Buffalo horns need to be cut to the base and cleaned to produce a steady echo sound when blown,“ said Noor Azman whose passion for the device began in 2008.

Noor Azman added that the tools are also used to accompany silat performances as a means to uplift the fighting spirit of exponents and a profound way of introducing it to the young generation.

Besides ‘tetuang’, the Serindit Mati Tersepit Club, which was established in 2008, also highlights various traditional arts that are popular from the state of Tok Gajah, through folk songs that are performed with traditional musical instruments such as ‘gendang’ (a two-headed drum), ‘rebana’ (tambourine) and ‘keketuk’ (xylophone).

Noor Azman, who is one of the entrepreneurs under the Entrepreneur and Empower Programme of the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) in Pahang, also manufactures traditional clothing to ensure that every performance showcases a variety of complete traditional Malay attire.

“In order to preserve the Malay culture, portraying the right image is just as important so that it can stand the test of time. Which is why we don’t wear the same attire when performing but rather diversify the fashion so that more varieties can be exposed and promoted at one time,“ he said.

The Pahang AKM will be held over three days starting today, from 9 am to 9 pm, at SASICC and the Darul Makmur Stadium grounds here, with various interesting activities planned throughout the 12th session of the AKM led by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef)).

In addition to cultural activities, there will also be a military exhibition, a service parade by 26 Federal ministries and state government agencies, 106 sales promotion by small and medium-sized industrial entrepreneurs, Citarasa Keluarga Malaysia stalls and sales of food and necessities at cheaper than market prices.

It also offers 2,094 vacancies for job seekers.

Pahang Social Security Organisation (Socso) Employment Service Case Manager Syazwani Mohd Tajudin said 46.66 per cent of the vacancies offered in various sectors are jobs that offer salary that starts above RM2,000.

Among the participating companies are from the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) in Gebeng namely Alliance Steel (M) Sdn Bhd, Maybank, China Communications Construction Company (ECRL) Sdn Bhd, Prasarana and Berjaya Hills Resort Berhad.-Bernama