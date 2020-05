PUTRAJAYA: The use of herbal remedies and traditional methods recommended by the physicians from China can be used only to complement the recovery process and is not a specific treatment for Covid-19 patients.

Director-general of Health, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), said there was still no treatment or cure for Covid-19. The Chinese experts shared what was done in curbing and controlling the infection rate of the illness in their country.

“Traditional medicine is not used as a treatment but to complement the recovery process, for example the use of acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine can probably speed up the recovery process.

“We had detailed discussions with them (experts from China) as well as shared their experiences from which we can learn and try to avoid pitfalls and shortcomings that they encountered,” he told a daily press briefing on Covid-19, here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry team will have an exit conference with the Chinese medical experts and plan on having a more detailed discussion regarding treatment and medicine.

“At least they have given us confidence that our actions (taken) have been effective. So I think their visit has benefitted us,” he added.

Meanwhile, in another development Dr Noor Hisham said after illegal immigrants were screened for Covid-19 and if they were subjected to any legal action, it was not under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

He said the responsibility of the Health Ministry was to screen, confirm and treat those who are Covid-19 positive.

“If they test positive, we will isolate them for two weeks and then we will screen again. This is the only action the ministry will take and the rest we will leave to the National Security Council (MKN) to take action,” he said.

He was responding to reporters’ questions on the alleged action taken on illegal immigrants after conducting the Covid-19 screening test.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 21,271 foreigners had been screened out of which 811 were positive cases involving four deaths so far. -Bernama