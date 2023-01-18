Traffic congestion expected on Johor causeway, Linkedua ahead of CNY celebration: Police

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Police expect traffic flow at the Johor causeway, here, and Linkedua, Iskandar Puteri, to be “unusual”, especially during peak hours ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations this Sunday.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said for now, more than 100,000 vehicles pass through the two routes while more than 100,000 users pass through the Immigration and Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) of Sultan Iskandar Building, here, and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.

“The number of cars is expected to increase by up to two to three times, especially during certain peak hours. Probably within a day or two before the Chinese New Year and two or three days after the celebration,“ he told reporters after a walkabout during the Rumah Selamat campaign at a shopping centre, here, yesterday.

Kamarul Zaman said the strength of police personnel and officers will also be increased to 250 oficers from 120, especially during peak hours to control security and traffic, together with other related agencies.

He said through Op Selamat, a total of 61 hot spots identified for congestion and 38 accident prone locations (black slots) in Johor would also be given priority over 10 days, starting tomorrow.

Kamarul Zaman also advised those who are going back to their hometowns to inform the nearest police station so that their homes can be monitored and inspected from time to time throughout the festive period. -Bernama