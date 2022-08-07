Traffic cop being investigated for stopping motorist over alleged traffic offence

IPOH: The police are conducting an internal investigation into a traffic police personnel who stopped a motorist over an alleged traffic offence after the incident viral on social media.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said his department had identified the personnel involved in the incident that occurred at 7.28 am yesterday near a secondary school in Jalan Kuala Kangsar here.

“The police would like to request the motorist who recorded the video to contact the Head of the Integrity and Standard Compliance Division of the Ipoh district police headquarters ASP Salim Ahmad at 018-5701739 to assist with further investigations,“ he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said his department was very concerned about any public complaints regarding the misconduct of police personnel to further strengthen the level of integrity in the police force.

The video, lasting 7 minutes and 11 seconds showed dashboard camera footage of a traffic police personnel stopping a driver who he alleged committed a traffic offence, but the car driver claimed that he did nothing wrong and was not satisfied with the traffic police officer.-Bernama