Traffic diversion at 88 locations in KL on Aug 21: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will be diverting traffic at 88 locations around the capital beginning at 9 am today (Aug 21).

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the move was taken following information that certain parties were planning to hold rallies in the city centre today.

Among the locations involved are Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Loke Yew, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Masjid Negara and the Sultan Hishamudin roundabout.

“Other locations are Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tun Razak slip road, Jalan Sungai Besi, Jalan Istana and the Sungai Besi roundabout.

“We advise city dwellers especially road users to avoid using these roads dan adhere to police instructions to ensure the situation is always under control and smooth,” he said in a statement.

Sarifudin said the public can contact the Jalan Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the Kuala Lumpur JSPT hotline at 03-2026 0267/69 or the nearest police station for enquiries.

On Aug 7, the police got wind of parties planning to organise a #Lawan rally at the Dataran Merdeka today.-Bernama