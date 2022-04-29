Traffic flow still smooth on major expressways

KUALA LUMPUR: The traffic flow on major expressways in the country was still smooth as at 12.30 pm today.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), however, said there were congestions at several locations due to road accidents.

“Traffic is slow moving at the North South Expressway from Juru to Perai and also from Bukit Gambir to Pagoh due to a road crash at both locations,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The situation at the toll plaza of major expressways leading out of the federal capital is also smooth.

“So far, there is no report of unusual congestion at the toll plazas at Jalan Duta, Sungai Besi Gombak,“ katanya.

However, the situation is expected to change after the office hours today when city folks began to leave for the Balik Kampung exodus for the Aidilfitri celebration.-Bernama