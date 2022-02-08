Traffic police should step up in monitoring bikers

THIS Chinese New Year festivities and the long break were a real breather, especially for Klang Valley residents who chose not to drive outstation.

As a Kuala Lumpur resident, I had the luxury of driving at ease in most of the city roads and nearby highways. Although we were relieved of the cars, we still had to face the menace of delivery bikers, who are like daredevils on the road. They beat almost every traffic light to reach their destination. They appear colour blind when it comes to the traffic lights, particularly when it turns red.

Most of the city drivers face these hazard daily. There are also many of these poor delivery bikers who get hit by oncoming vehicles. While these delivery boys are trying to meet their deadlines, I also would like to draw a parallel with the city traffic police, who regularly do speed traps at city-bound highways.

Daily, we see traffic cops setting up speed traps near the Sungai Penchala LDP toll gate. It is unfortunate that the Kepong, Selayang, Sungai Buloh dwellers have to use the only access to Petaling Jaya by paying a hefty toll at Kg Sungai Penchala and Bandar Sunway.

To make matters worst, the traffic police do a speed check daily on the LDP users, who use the highway coming from the Sungai Buloh traffic crawl, Kepong congestion and Selayang traffic conditions.

Traffic cops are regularly stationed under the NKVE flyover, which is about 200m away from the toll gate. I wonder what is the objective of the speed trap when you can reach the toll in 10 seconds.

I wonder why the police have chosen such a spot, where you need to pay toll almost every time after paying for a speed ticket. The traffic police can be more useful and beneficial to our country by monitoring reckless motorcyclists that ply the roads daily.

Traffic policemen should strategically place themselves at junctions to help deter bikers and motorists from beating traffic lights and posing a threat to other road users.

As for speed traps, I urge the traffic police to reduce the number of speed traps set up in the city as we are already slowed down by traffic jams and bottlenecks within the city. Please do not burden road users further by setting up speed traps at unnecessary spots.

I would like to urge the traffic police to focus on reducing the number of road crashes among motorcyclists, especially youths who are dying everyday on the roads.

The gig economy may be good, but if it is going to kill and maim our youths, let us take this seriously. Our traffic police can help to reduce reckless motorcycle riding, by carrying out spot checks at busy junctions, especially in Petaling Jaya, Damansara, Bangsar, Kepong, Puchong, Shah Alam, Klang and Brickfields.

Concerned Citizen

Kuala Lumpur