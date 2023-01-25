Traffic policeman injured in Federal Highway accident

SHAH ALAM: A traffic policeman was injured after being involved in an accident, at KM 8.9 of the Federal Highway from Shah Alam heading towards Klang, at 12.45 pm today.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said at the time of the incident, the victim, Sergeant Abdul Jalil Md Said, 35, who was on Op Selamat patrolling duty, was riding his motorcycle on the left lane of the highway.

“Suddenly a Proton X70 sport utility vehicle (SUV) entered the left junction towards the petrol station and collided with the motorcycle the victim was riding. The victim then fell on the road and sustained injuries to his face and hands,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said that the victim was then taken to Shah Alam Hospital, here, for further treatment.

He also said that the driver of the SUV, 42, was ordered to go to the Shah Alam district police headquarters (IPD) here to lodge a report, and the case was being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

He also urged witnesses to contact the investigating officer of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of IPD Shah Alam, Inspector Muhammad Hanif Sukri on 014-806 6744 to assist with the investigation. -Bernama