BALIK PULAU: Formula milk packets are now being used by drug trafficking syndicates to send the contraband using couriers to customers to avoid detection by the police.

The tactic was discovered after police arrested a man who was on his way to deliver drugs to a customer in front of a grocery store in Bayan Lepas, near here last Saturday.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt A.A Anbalagan said police conducting Ops Tapis arrested the 24-year-old man at 6 pm.

“The man was carrying a paper bag containing formula milk on his motorcycle and following further inspection, police found a large packet containing white powder, believed to be heroin, in the packaging containing the formula milk,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the suspect, who had two previous records for drug-related offences and tested positive for cannabis, is in remand for seven days to facilitate police investigation.

Anbalagan said police also arrested two friends, aged 33 and 34, and seized RM16,733 worth of heroin and syabu in a raid at a house in Sungai Tiram, Bayan Lepas near here at 12.05 pm on Sunday.

He said the house was used by the two suspects as a place to keep their drug supply which is then repacked in small quantities to be sold to customers around Bayan Lepas and Balik Pulau.

“During the raid, police seized 451.30 grams of heroin, syabu (101.10 grams), empty plastic bags and a digital scale,” he added.

The suspects, one a despatch rider, and the other, unemployed, are in remand for seven days to facilitate police investigation. -Bernama