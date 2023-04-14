Tragic day for unlucky driver who struck two different motorcycles minutes apart

WE have all witnessed a motorbike accident at least once in our lives. Motorbike accidents are inescapable. But what happens when a bizarre collision is captured on video, in which an unlucky driver manages to hit two bikers at once?

A Facebook page called MotoMalaya recently posted a footage from a dashboard camera in which a motorcyclist decides to enter the lane of the automobile in front of them, leading to a collision. Though that’s not it, as minutes after another rider was also seen to hit the same car from the back.

Following the dashcam video, after the driver stepped out to assist biker number 1, a second motorcycle also crashed and slid over the opposite lane as seen on the dashcam video.

We are unsure of exactly what happened, despite the fact that it looks on the video that the second motorbike may have hit the dashcam owner’s car.

Many online viewers expressed their sympathy in the video by posting “Get well soon” remarks.

Comments like “Front and back package” and “The brother that owns the dashcam was really expecting double that day,” were left under the video too.

We sincerely hope that everyone travelling back to their hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri does so wisely and safely, and we pray for quick recovery for the injured motorcyclists.