PETALING JAYA: The driver of a trailer who drove into an overhead bridge structure along the Sungai Besi–Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) yesterday has tested positive for drugs.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahya said a urine test from the 40-year-old driver returned positive for methamphetamine.

The urine test on the driver from Sungai Siput, Perak, was done at the Dang Wangi police headquarters after the incident.

“The driver has been arrested and will be remanded under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act by the Dang Wangi Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act for driving under the influence.

Two women in a van that was trapped under the rubble after the collapse had died while two others are seriously injured.