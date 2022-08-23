Train service to start at 4.30 am on Aug 31 for National Day celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Operation of all train services, including the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Monorail will start at 4.30 am on August 31 for the 2022 National Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka.

Rapid KL, in a statement, said the frequency of the train service will also be increased according to needs.

“The train service that will start early involve the Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT, Kelana Jaya LRT, KL Monorail, Kajang MRT and Putrajaya MRT.

“City dwellers who want to go to Dataran Merdeka on that day are encouraged to use public transport,” it said.

Prior to this, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya advised those attending the National Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka to plan their journey or use public transport as several roads will be closed for the event.

He said eight main roads around Dataran Merdeka will be closed and diverted for safety purposes.-Bernama