Trained staff needed to impart sexual health awareness

PETALING JAYA: Ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) can facilitate the nation’s fight against sexually transmitted diseases and infections, said non-governmental organisations championing the cause.

Federation of Reproductive Health Associations Malaysia medical chairman Dr Dinesh Mahalingam said awareness is the most important factor when it comes to understanding sexually transmitted diseases (STD) and sexually transmitted infections (STI).

“People often do not randomly search the internet for STD or STI and their mode of transmission unless they are concerned about it or had a frightening experience.

“Today, we need to create awareness. People already have much access to information and support, but we need to disseminate information to make them understand what STD are all about and how they spread, and the implications of getting infected.”

Dinesh said there was a lack of SRHR awareness and education. In the 1990s, non-governmental organisations (NGO) could provide education and talks on SRHR to young schooling teenagers as it was allowed by the Education Ministry.

“However, in later years, this was stopped and school teachers were asked to teach SRHR during physical education classes. But are these teachers trained to give SRHR education, and is it still being taught in schools?

“NGO were empowered and trained with international modules to understand how young people think and how to approach the topic and educate them. Initiating SRHR education in schools with trained people would allow information to get across in the right manner, and cause a positive impact against HIV/AIDS, STD, unwanted pregnancies, abortions, and sexual harassment,” he said.

PT (formerly known as Pink Triangle) Foundation acting chief operations officer Raymond Tai said while sexual health is already part of Malaysia’s education syllabus, it would remain a taboo subject if teachers are embarrassed to impart knowledge to students.

“Unless Malaysians can adopt a responsible and open-minded approach to sex education, it would be pointless to even talk about unsafe sex. This is because the subject should start with a healthy approach, where children and teenagers are taught responsible sex and the consequences of being irresponsible.

“Providing free condoms is only a part of a broader discussion on sexual and reproductive health and rights. Comprehensive protection against pregnancy, rape, assault and STI needs to be part of the discourse.”

Tai said there should also be more endorsement and funding from government agencies to work with NGO and launch and implement more targeted campaigns on condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis as effective prevention methods against HIV/AIDS for populations that are most at risk.

“Such campaigns need to be comprehensive and include anonymous and voluntary counselling, testing and information on treatment. Sexual transmission of HIV/AIDS has long overtaken sharing of contaminated needles for drug use, with more than 95% of new infections due to sexual transmission.

“The rise in sexual transmission disproportionately affects younger adults aged between 20 and 39, with more than half of the new infections among men who have sex with men,” he said.

He added that generally, the more marginalised the community, the more likely the incidence of unprotected sex, as a result of low awareness, unstable relationships, internalised stigma and low health-seeking behaviour,” he said.