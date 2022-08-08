Training aircraft skids off runway at Langkawi airport, pilots unhurt

PUTRAJAYA: A training flight skidded off the runway upon landing at the Langkawi International Airport today but its two pilots were unhurt, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

CAAM said in a statement that the 11.01 am incident involved a Diamond DA-42D, 9M-HMY aircraft operated by HM Aerospace Sdn Bhd (HMA).

“The two pilots did not suffer any injuries and are waiting for medical assessment,“ said CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Chester Voo.

Voo said the aircraft was removed at 12.05 pm and a full runway inspection was carried out to ensure safe operations of the airport.

The runway was reopened at 12.20 pm.

Voo said the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Transport Ministry would be conducting a safety investigation in accordance with Part XXVI Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

As part of CAAM’s active safety promotion and awareness, Voo said, all accountable managers and chief executive officers of flight training organisations would be called in for a safety briefing.

“All aspects of flight safety in the flight training organisation’s ecosystem will be reviewed. This is to further enhance safety standards for all in the industry,” he said. - Bernama