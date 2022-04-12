Transcending political ideologies for the betterment of the country: Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The experience and good relationship among members of the Cabinet across the political spectrum will be utilised well to continue contributing to the development of the people and the country, says Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy said she expressed her gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for His Majesty's consent which led to the establishment of a unity government for the sake of political stability and peace for Malaysians.

She also expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for trusting her to continue serving the people.

“This appointment is a great responsibility and trust that I will accept as a challenge to continue serving the community and the country,“ she said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on his Facebook page said that more collaboration was needed in the unity government to support the aspirations of the people, thus driving a more sustainable Malaysian economy.

“Thank you to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust and the opportunity given to me to serve in the Cabinet... I, Salahuddin Ayub, am ready to carry out the trust given to ensure the well-being of the people is guaranteed with a more sustainable cost of living,“ he said.

Nancy and Salahuddin are among 27 Cabinet ministers, including two Deputy Prime Ministers who took their oath of office before Al-Sultan Abdullah at the Istana Negara here today.-Bernama