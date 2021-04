KLANG: The Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador will be meeting Home Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin soon to proceed with the transfer of senior police officers which has been postponed.

Earlier, a Facebook posting which went viral yesterday stated the involvement of the Home Minister in the affairs of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in the postponement.

“I will meet the minister to explain my position, my action in issuing the order.

“The matter (transfer of senior police officers) should be carried out by me as the Inspector-General of Police in which the law states that the command and control, regulating PDRM is my responsibility,” he told reporters after the launching of a Park Adoption by Selangor Contingent Amanita at Surau An-Nur field here today.

Abdul Hamid said he had issued the transfer order for the good of all.

“There was nothing extraordinary except that I was on leave at the last minute. And at the last minute there was a directive to postpone it.

“I will meet him and I will explain why it has to go on,” he said.

At the same occasion, Abdul Hamid also called on the police force to empower the image of integrity of the uniformed body.

He said he was aware that there were grievances and scorn by the people on the question of integrity against the force lately.

“I am appealing and advising members of PDRM who have deviated to return to the right path to uphold the good name of PDRM to its proper place.

“Lately, I have seen a rise in sincerity even though it is not at the desired level. I have received various congratulations and positive reactions from the people on the services delivered,” he said. — Bernama