Transformative education towards more equitable, resilient education system: Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry today shared its commitments and visions pertinent to transformative education as a path towards a more equitable, inclusive, relevant and resilient educational system.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, in a video message in conjunction with the International Day of Education 2023, said the ministry aimed for multi-sectoral investments and to render more significant assistance to early learning and childhood development.

“In doing so, we prioritise evidence collecting, predictive data analysis on student learning loss and early warning data systems to develop and implement targeted interventions and reduce the possibility of students dropping out.

“... as well as ensuring the issue of poverty that has a direct impact on children’s education can be addressed accordingly. The efforts are derived from well-coordinated communications among all stakeholders, including schools in the country,” she said.

Fadhlina, who is also president of the Malaysian National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), said the ministry also focuses on the aspect of Karamah Insaniah or Human Dignity by emphasising soft skills to inculcate good manners, morals and integrity among students.

She said the ministry continues to develop and upgrade the ICT infostructure and infrastructure at all schools as strengthening the digital education policy framework remains second to none.

“However, we are mindful of the digital divide when planning for digital education, especially for vulnerable students such as children from disadvantaged, low-income families and those in remote areas. Hence, their learning must be well-facilitated to reduce the equity gaps and avoid being left behind in the education system,” she added.

The minister said future education requires teachers and students to be equipped with digital literacy and competencies to prepare them with a futureproof education.

In this regard, she said it is imperative to forge collaborations with technology service providers and international bodies to enhance their digital competency.

Besides that, Fadhlina said that in 2013, the Education Ministry introduced the Malaysia Education Blueprint, which outlines a 12-year roadmap and comprehensive framework for a sustainable transformation of the education system.

Moving forward, the ministry urges for global commitments and level up social cohesion in building forward differently to accelerate the fourth United Nations Sustainable Development Goal for quality education (SDG4-Education 2030) with a strong focus given on young people, to prioritise investments in the core components of education, and to ensure that no child is left behind. -Bernama