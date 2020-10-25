Transit officer on MRT Kajang Line tests positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: A transit officer on the MRT Kajang Line has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad said it had carried out disinfection and cleaning works last night based on the guidelines set by the Health Ministry.

It said daily sanitising and cleaning works in trains after operations end is part of Rapid Rail’s standard procedure. The infected officer was last on duty on Oct 21.

“ All other staff who had close contact with the infected employee have been instructed to do screening tests and undergo a 14-day self quarantine as stipulated under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP),” Prasarana said in a statement today.

It added that all the relevant agencies including the National Security Council, the Ministry of Transport and Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) had been informed of the steps that had been taken.

“The management and Prasaranas staff, especially employees in Rapid Rail and Rapid Bus, had been trained to implement the highest standards and protocols for hygiene and sanitation related to Covid-19 in line with the safety and health guidelines set by the Health Ministry,” it said.

“The MRT Kajang Line service and all other public transport services operated by Prasarana (LRT, Monorail, Rapid Transit Bus and stage buses) are safe for the public to use.”

It said commuters must adhere to the SOPs, especially wearing face masks, to have their body temperature checked and to register with MySejahtera application or in the logbook provided before boarding.